Kingman continues to pace Mohave County in COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The Kingman area again has the dubious distinction of leading Mohave County in new COVID-19 cases, as well as deaths due to complications from the virus.

Two of the three new deaths and 113 of the 208 new cases reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Monday, Nov. 15 were logged in the Kingman medical service area. The report covers the three-day period between noon on Friday, Nov. 12 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area include one adult patient each in the 50-59 and 70-79 age brackets. A resident of the Bullhead City medical service area in the 80-89 age group also perished.

Of the 113 new cases in the Kingman area, nearly half were logged in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 21 new cases ages 50-59, 17 ages 60-69, nine ages 70-79 and six ages 80-89.

Another 14 local cases were recorded in children and teens, including 11 ages 11-19 and three ages 0-10. There were also 19 cases ages 30-39, 16 ages 20-29 and 11 ages 40-49.

Elswehere in the county there were 62 new cases logged in the Bullhead City area, 28 in the Lake Havasu City area, four in the communities in the Arizona Strip and one in an undetermined location in the county.

Kingman now leads the county’s four medical service areas with 8,499 cases, and is second in the number of deaths with 227.

Community spread of the coronavirus in the county remains high, with 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10. That was the most new cases in any single week since the week ending Sept. 29, and the fewest deaths in any single week since the week ending July 21. Spikes in cases are usually followed by an increase in deaths in about two weeks.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3. That was down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths recorded in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27. There were 426 new cases and 14 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 20, up from 397 cases and 17 deaths in the week ending Wednesday, Oct. 13.

While a nationwide decline in COVID cases has been reported, Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, and the county’s low vaccination rate has been cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.3% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses.

That places Mohave far below the 60.3% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 73,949 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 242 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 227, Lake Havasu City with 193, Golden Valley with 45, Fort Mohave with 82 and Mohave Valley with 32.

The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,499 cases in Kingman, 8,228 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,527 in Bullhead City, 2,608 in Fort Mohave, 1,660 in Golden Valley, 1,189 in Mohave Valley and 559 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 219 cases in Topock, 149 in Dolan Springs, 91 in Meadview and 74 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.7 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 14.7% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 31,580 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 34,911 cases in the county. The county counts 883 deaths, while the state reports 1,010. County health officials report that 27,451 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 15 there were 185 new cases from 374 tests for a positivity rate of 49%.

The positivity rate was 37% (153/416) on Monday, Nov. 8; 14% (77/557) on Tuesday, Nov. 9; 11% (125/1,144) on Wednesday, Nov. 10; 31% (202/661) on Friday, Nov. 12 and 17% (73/436) on Sunday, Nov. 14.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 300,108 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.3% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 16 AZDHS was reporting 3,240 new cases from 22,670 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 1,211,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 21,651 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 47 million confirmed cases and 764,440 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.1 million deaths from more than 254 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for persons over age 65, and those who have underlying health conditions or work with the public.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.