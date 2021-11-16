OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Nov. 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Kingman Regional Medical Center has notified all employees that they must have a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or have initiated the process for a medical or religious exemption, by Dec. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center has notified all employees that they must have a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or have initiated the process for a medical or religious exemption, by Dec. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 6:11 p.m.

KINGMAN – Employees of Kingman Regional Medical Center will need to be fully vaccinated, or granted a medical or religious exemption, by Jan. 4, 2022 due to a recent ruling from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Approximately 68% of KRMC’s workforce is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospital. The new rule will affect about 600 employees who remain unvaccinated, KRMC wrote in a news release.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in all Medicare/Medicaid-certified health-care settings.

The rule is intended to protect both health-care staff and patients against COVID-19. Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote that it notified staff of the policy change on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“There is no path forward that allows us to receive funding from CMS and not be in compliance,” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO. “CMS accounts for 75% of services rendered to patients.”

According to the CMS rule, KRMC must fulfill staff vaccination requirements over two phases.

All KRMC employees must have received, at a minimum, the first dose of a primary series or a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, or have begun the process for medical or religious exemption, by Dec. 6, 2021.

By Jan. 4, 2022, all eligible staff must have completed the primary vaccination series (e.g., second dose of mRNA vaccine), or have been granted a medical or religious exemption.

Until now, KRMC’s COVID vaccination policy has been voluntary based on individual choice, the hospital wrote. Through the interim final rule issued by CMS, compliance is a condition of participation for all health-care facilities that receive payments from CMS. Therefore, all KRMC employees are required to get the COVID vaccine unless they obtain an authorized medical or religious exemption.

“We encourage vaccination as the most safe and effective approach to help prevent serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” McConnell continued in the release. “Due to our belief that the COVID-19 vaccine should be an individual’s personal choice, we have not previously made it mandatory for any KRMC employee. With the new CMS rule, there is no other option.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State