Kingman Regional Medical Center mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers

KINGMAN – Employees of Kingman Regional Medical Center will need to be fully vaccinated, or granted a medical or religious exemption, by Jan. 4, 2022 due to a recent ruling from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Approximately 68% of KRMC’s workforce is currently fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the hospital. The new rule will affect about 600 employees who remain unvaccinated, KRMC wrote in a news release.

On Friday, Nov. 5, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued an interim final rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in all Medicare/Medicaid-certified health-care settings.

The rule is intended to protect both health-care staff and patients against COVID-19. Kingman Regional Medical Center wrote that it notified staff of the policy change on Thursday, Nov. 11.



“There is no path forward that allows us to receive funding from CMS and not be in compliance,” said Will McConnell, KRMC CEO. “CMS accounts for 75% of services rendered to patients.”

According to the CMS rule, KRMC must fulfill staff vaccination requirements over two phases.

All KRMC employees must have received, at a minimum, the first dose of a primary series or a single dose COVID-19 vaccine, or have begun the process for medical or religious exemption, by Dec. 6, 2021.

By Jan. 4, 2022, all eligible staff must have completed the primary vaccination series (e.g., second dose of mRNA vaccine), or have been granted a medical or religious exemption.

Until now, KRMC’s COVID vaccination policy has been voluntary based on individual choice, the hospital wrote. Through the interim final rule issued by CMS, compliance is a condition of participation for all health-care facilities that receive payments from CMS. Therefore, all KRMC employees are required to get the COVID vaccine unless they obtain an authorized medical or religious exemption.



“We encourage vaccination as the most safe and effective approach to help prevent serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” McConnell continued in the release. “Due to our belief that the COVID-19 vaccine should be an individual’s personal choice, we have not previously made it mandatory for any KRMC employee. With the new CMS rule, there is no other option.”