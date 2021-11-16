OFFERS
Kingman’s Nucor Steel raises more than $60,000 for area veterans

Employees at Nucor Steel of Kingman raised more than $60,000 for a Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council project. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 5:23 p.m.

KINGMAN – Nucor Steel of Kingman on Friday, Nov. 12 presented the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council with a $63,438 check for Operation 6.

The JAVC acquired Arnold Plaza in downtown Kingman from the county in 2016 for $58,000, and has since been working on the building’s redesign. The mission of Operation 6 is to provide veterans with a hand-up as opposed to a handout.

Pat Farrell, JAVC president, says the operation’s mission is to provide information and services to the veterans and their families in the greater Mohave County area in order for them to achieve a better lifestyle in the community.

Nucor Steel held a charity golf tournament to benefit the JAVC on Friday, Oct. 29 at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman. Those efforts raised $63,438. Plant Manager Matt Blitch, along with a number of Nucor employees, presented the check to Farrell after taking a brief tour of the facility on Friday.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it,” Farrell said.

