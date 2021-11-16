Missing Las Vegas woman found deceased near Dolan Springs

KINGMAN – The body of a 50-year-old Nevada woman reported missing out of Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 4 was discovered in a wash off Highway 93 northwest of Dolan Springs on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that it received a phone call that evening about an abandoned vehicle off Highway 93 northwest of Dolan Springs. The vehicle was registered to a female, age 50, reported missing out of Las Vegas the week before. She was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 3.

On Nov. 11, her vehicle was located locked and abandoned with personal items such as a cellphone, purse and keys inside. Search and Rescue began a route and location search with helicopter support from Classic Air Medical out of Fort Mohave. Searchers located the woman’s track, heading west from the vehicle, at which time Classic Air Medical located the woman deceased in a wash two miles west.

The body was transported to the command post and conveyed to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation continues.