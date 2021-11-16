Rants and Raves | Nov. 17, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants and raves are preferred.

Veterans Day Parade – I’m a 23-year retired U.S. Navy vet with a Kingman Veterans Day parade comment. Please keep your political president-worshiping and president-hating flags at home. Veterans Day is not about your politics, even if you are a veteran.

UniSource workers protest looming vaccine mandate – So the mandate is get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing. Why is anyone losing their job over this? Don’t want the vaccine? Get tested weekly. Everyone stays employed; case closed. Don’t make a mountain out of a molehill.

Mohave County staff drafts disclaimer for COVID-19 vaccine – The only disclaimer the county supervisors need is “please consult with your primary care physician as we are not qualified to voice an opinion about vaccines.”

Mohave County staff drafts disclaimer for COVID-19 vaccine – The Hildy, Ron, and Travis traveling snake oil show is undermining science and public safety at every turn! How sad that public health officials have to battle those elected to represent us to try to save lives!

Mandate: Mohave County UniSource workers protest looming vaccine mandate – There is less than a 1% chance that you will face negative effects from the vaccine. However, by refusing the vaccine there is a 100% chance you will help prolong the pandemic, increase inflation and lose your job.

Social Security – The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 5.9% for 2022 but the Medicare monthly premium is increasing by 14.5%, plus there will be an additional $30 to pay on the yearly deductible. How does this help seniors?

GOP says little about violent rhetoric – That’s because we GOPers watched left-wingers burn down police stations, destroy complete car lots, bash police officers, etc. and the left said basically nothing. We watch our border/country be destroyed. The lefties response? Crickets! This is a big fat nothingburger.

AP: Sinema went from ‘Prada socialist’ to corporate donor magnet – This is nothing more than an attack ad against Sinema. I’m Republican and didn’t, and probably won’t, vote for Sinema but this is ridiculous.

GOP says little about violent rhetoric – I can’t wait to vote for Paul Gosar again. Screw leftists!