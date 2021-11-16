OFFERS
State reports 83 more COVID deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 16, 2021 3:36 p.m.

PHOENIX - Arizona on Tuesday reported 3,240 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 83 more virus deaths as several key metrics in the outbreak's latest surge continued to climb. The latest figures reported by the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard to 1,220,433 cases and 21,736 deaths.

The dashboard reported that 2,274 COVID-19 patients occupied inpatient hospital beds as of Monday,. That's after a month-long increase and well over the peak of 2,103 on Sept. 11 during current surge's earlier hump. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks from 3,001.1 on Oct. 31 to 3,546.9 on Sunday.

The rolling average of daily deaths declined during the same period, falling from 50.8 to 34.9.

