OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 18
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Hot-shooting Arizona runs over North Dakota State 97-45

Arizona beat North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in an NCAA men’s basketball game played in Tucson. (Arizona Athletic Department photo)

Arizona beat North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in an NCAA men’s basketball game played in Tucson. (Arizona Athletic Department photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 17, 2021 10:10 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Christian Koloko had 16 points to lead five in double figures as Arizona routed North Dakota State 97-45 on Tuesday night.

Arizona (3-0) has won two in a row by more than 50 points for the first time since the 1920-21 season. The last time the Wildcats had two 50-point wins in a season was 1997-98.

Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin scored 15 points apiece for Arizona. Kerr Kriisa added 12 points and Oumar Ballo had 10. Mathurin and Kriisa combined for seven 3-pointers.

The Wildcats shot 51.5% from the floor and made nearly half of their 3-point attempts (13 of 27).

The Wildcats scored the first 11 points and built a 21-point halftime lead. They opened the second half with a 31-8 run and had a 44-point advantage with about 12 minutes remaining.

Jarius Cook scored 10 points for North Dakota State (2-2).

Arizona will play its next two games at Las Vegas in the Roman Main Event. The Bison return home for their next two.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State