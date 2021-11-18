OFFERS
AZGFD releases draw results for spring 2022 hunts

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2022 spring hunts for turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture. A javelina is pictured. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: November 18, 2021 12:59 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Game and Fish Department has released the draw results for 2022 spring hunts for turkey, javelina, bison, bear and raptor capture.

According to a news release, AZGFD portal accounts now the only way to find draw results and view bonus points. Applicants can create a free portal account at accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. Draw results will no longer be provided by phone.

“A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal ‘My AZGFD Dashboard’ section,” AZGFD wrote. For questions about creating a portal account, call 602-942-3000 and press “7.”

This year there were 31,789 hunt permit-tags issued and 45,460 hunters who applied for hunts.

All tags are expected to be mailed by Dec. 3

