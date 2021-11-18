OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman kids learn how to further their education at MCC program

Mohave Community College held a college introduction program for eighth-grade students from the Kingman area Nov. 16-18. Instructors from the MCC nursing program provide a demonstration. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Mohave Community College held a college introduction program for eighth-grade students from the Kingman area Nov. 16-18. Instructors from the MCC nursing program provide a demonstration. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: November 18, 2021 5:35 p.m.

photo

Mohave Community College held a college introduction program for eighth-grade students from the Kingman area Nov. 16-18. A student tries out a virtual welding program. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College welcomed eighth graders from around Kingman to learn about the programs MCC has to offer prior to and after graduation from high school.

MCC inviting eighth graders to learn more about higher education allows the schools and college to strengthen their ties and promote college readiness for Kingman kids. The tours took place at the Kingman MCC campus from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 18.

Eleanore Blair, MCC admissions recruiter, said the college wants to introduce students to options they have in higher education and help create a workforce that stays local.

“We’re hoping to kind of plant that seed for them so that they can look forward for their high school career and what opportunities are there for them,” Blair said.

Blair said students have the options to continue their education by participating in dual enrollment, Summer Bridge sessions and Early Start Scholarship.

“So you truly have the opportunity to earn close to, if not a two-year degree with us (MCC) before graduating high school,” Blair told eighth-graders.

Students learned about welding, nursing, business and engineering through questions and interactive stations. Several departments even took kids on classroom tours so they could see a college classroom environment.

The nursing stations had practice dummies and the welding station had a virtual welding monitor for students to get a feel for a field that sparks their interest.

“We’re hoping that we’ll plant that seed, give them a little bit of an opportunity to do some career exploration and really prep them to be thinking about what they need to do in high school and beyond,” Blair said.

Jaynell Martin, a Kingman Middle School eighth-grader, said she enjoyed the nursing station. She hopes to one day be a nurse.

“I liked the nursing just because in the nursing part we got to do hands on,” Martin said.

Nicole Saville, KMS eighth-grader, said she wants to pursue engineering and the tour gave her an opportunity to learn more about the field and ask questions.

For more information about programs MCC offers for high school students visit https://www.mohave.edu/admission-to-mcc/high-school-opportunities/.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State