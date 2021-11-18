Kingman kids learn how to further their education at MCC program

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College welcomed eighth graders from around Kingman to learn about the programs MCC has to offer prior to and after graduation from high school.

MCC inviting eighth graders to learn more about higher education allows the schools and college to strengthen their ties and promote college readiness for Kingman kids. The tours took place at the Kingman MCC campus from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov. 18.

Eleanore Blair, MCC admissions recruiter, said the college wants to introduce students to options they have in higher education and help create a workforce that stays local.

“We’re hoping to kind of plant that seed for them so that they can look forward for their high school career and what opportunities are there for them,” Blair said.

Blair said students have the options to continue their education by participating in dual enrollment, Summer Bridge sessions and Early Start Scholarship.

“So you truly have the opportunity to earn close to, if not a two-year degree with us (MCC) before graduating high school,” Blair told eighth-graders.

Students learned about welding, nursing, business and engineering through questions and interactive stations. Several departments even took kids on classroom tours so they could see a college classroom environment.



The nursing stations had practice dummies and the welding station had a virtual welding monitor for students to get a feel for a field that sparks their interest.

“We’re hoping that we’ll plant that seed, give them a little bit of an opportunity to do some career exploration and really prep them to be thinking about what they need to do in high school and beyond,” Blair said.

Jaynell Martin, a Kingman Middle School eighth-grader, said she enjoyed the nursing station. She hopes to one day be a nurse.

“I liked the nursing just because in the nursing part we got to do hands on,” Martin said.

Nicole Saville, KMS eighth-grader, said she wants to pursue engineering and the tour gave her an opportunity to learn more about the field and ask questions.

For more information about programs MCC offers for high school students visit https://www.mohave.edu/admission-to-mcc/high-school-opportunities/.