Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis is partnering with the Salvation Army for Clothe the Kids initiative

Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis has been providing local children with clothes during the holiday season for 25 years, and thanks to a partnership with the Salvation Army, the 2021 Clothe the Kids initiative will include toys and be expanded to include all children up to age 18.

Bill Ward of Kingman Powerhouse Kiwanis said the goal is to ensure the organizations are doing the most good with the money they have this year.

“This year Kiwanis has decided that we are going to partner with the Salvation Army and they were going to register up to 200 children, and then Kiwanis will provide all the clothing for those kids,” Ward explained. “That came to 178, and we are doing between ages 0-18 this year. We felt that partnering with the Salvation Army gave us the true need of the community, and this way we are helping those that need it the most.”

Kiwanis has up to $25,000 this year to be used to purchase clothing for kids in need. That’s quite an improvement from the $300 Marcia Beecham of Kiwanis had to work with when she began the local initiative some 25 years ago.

While working for an insurance company years ago, Beecham said bins for the Toys for Tots program were overflowing as donations continued to pour in. With an excess of toys, Beecham wondered if the money could be used in another way to benefit local kids. She connected with the manager of K-Mart and then took 30 kids shopping for clothes, and the local program was born.

“I just love these children so much and God’s been very good to me, so I like to pass that on to the children in our community,” Beecham said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented Kiwanis from actually shopping with children for clothes last year, this year the initiative is back to form.

“This year we’re excited that we get to shop with the kids again,” Ward said, with Beecham adding: “And see their smiling faces.”

Approximately 100 children in grades K-5 will shop with Kiwanis representatives and community volunteers at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Walmart. Santa Clause will also be there, and the Key Club from Kingman High School will distribute bags of candy.

“The money came from here; it stays in this city,” Beecham said. “It stays right here for the children in our community.”

The remaining 78 children falling outside of that age group will be shopped for on Dec. 4, with those clothes being taken to the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army will then give those clothes to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, which will distribute them as part of its partnership with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

Volunteers willing to shop with kids the morning of Dec. 4 are needed to make this year’s Clothe the Kids program a success. All they have to do is show up at Walmart’s Garden Center. Volunteers will either be paired with a child for shopping, or given a list of needs for a child. Once the shopping is done, they’ll head to the register where Kiwanis will pick up the tab.

“I’m so glad I live in this community,” Beecham said. “It may be small, but it’s a community with a very big heart.”

The partnership with the Salvation Army also means that for the first time, all children signed up to receive clothes through Clothe the Kids will also receive presents through the Angel Tree program.

Troy Palmer, director at the Salvation Army in Kingman, said Angel Tree tags are done, with trees set to begin popping up throughout the community, such as at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Attwoods Appliances at 2389 Airway Ave., around Thanksgiving day. The deadline for turning in toys is Dec. 15,

“It’s just toys (this year) because Kiwanis has picked up doing all the clothes for the children,” Palmer said.

Palmer said MCSO will actually supplement presents for children. For example, if two children reside in the same household and one receives a single gift while the other receives three through Angel Tree, the sheriff’s office will buy additional gifts for the first child to match those received by the second.

“So that no child feels like they are less-than, which I think is amazing,” Palmer said. “The generosity of the community is amazing, but then they make sure that it’s equal for every child.”

Special thanks went out to multiple businesses for their contributions, including Scott Preston of Preston Investments, Anderson Ford, the GEO Group, 66 Auto, UniSource, Walmart and Dr. Tori Sandoval of Ridgeview Dental for donating 200 toothbrushes. Ann Graff from the Salvation Army was also recognized for her contributions this year, as she made custom tags for the Angel Trees and streamlined the overall process through improved organization.

Beecham said that without those businesses and ones like them, “we wouldn’t be able to do this.”