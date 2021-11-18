OFFERS
Lee Williams band qualifies for state competition

The Lee Williams High School band has qualified for the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association’s State Marching Band Championship to be held Saturday, Nov. 20 in Glendale. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 18, 2021 3:53 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, November 18, 2021 6:23 PM

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School marching band has qualified for the Arizona Band and Orchestra Directors Association’s State Marching Band Championship. According to a press release, this is the first time in the school's history the band is attending.

The state finals will be hosted at Glendale Community College in Glendale on Saturday, Nov. 20. The Pride of Volunteers Band will perform its show, “From Ashes, We Rise.”

Bands throughout the state in four divisions will be judged on musical performance, visual performance, general effect, percussion and auxiliary by judges from across the country.

The band is under the direction of Lee Williams band teacher Shannon Bascombe.

Lee Williams’ band has received high ratings and numerous awards this year, the band wrote in a news release.

