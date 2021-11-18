NBA: Suns win 10 in a row

PHOENIX - Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 in an NBA game on Wednesday, Nov. 17. It's the longest winning streak for the Suns since 2009-10. Booker's big 3 with less than a minute remaining closed it out.

UP NEXT

The Mavericks and Suns play each other again Friday night in Phoenix.