Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 18
NBA: Suns win 10 in a row

Devin Booker scored 24 points to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 105-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA game played Wednesday, Nov. 17 in Phoenix. The Suns have won 10 consecutive games.

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 18, 2021 1 p.m.

PHOENIX - Devin Booker scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns ran their winning streak to 10 games, beating the Dallas Mavericks 105-98 in an NBA game on Wednesday, Nov. 17. It's the longest winning streak for the Suns since 2009-10. Booker's big 3 with less than a minute remaining closed it out.

The Mavericks and Suns play each other again Friday night in Phoenix.

