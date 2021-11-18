OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Nov. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Public comment open for Walnut Creek Substation Project

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed UNS Electric, Inc. Walnut Creek Substation Project. (Public domain)

The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed UNS Electric, Inc. Walnut Creek Substation Project. (Public domain)

Originally Published: November 18, 2021 3:57 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed UNS Electric, Inc. Walnut Creek Substation Project.

The proposed project is for a new 20.8kV/69kV electric substation and access road on 2.28 acres of BLM administered lands needed to provide improved electrical services to communities in Mohave County, BLM wrote in a news release.

“The substation is needed to support the aging Boriana Substation located 11 miles southwest of the new location, and to support in the demand for an increasing electrical load in the area due to significant growth in residential, commercial and light industrial use,” BLM wrote.

The substation would be for both distribution and transmission connected to the Boriana Substation, and it will also tie into the Western Wind Energy to Boriana transmission/distribution rebuild.

The substation would be located south of Kingman and west of Interstate 40 near the intersection of Shinarump Drive and Walnut Creek Road. It would be accessed from Walnut Creek Road. The preliminary assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register at https://bit.ly/3wUTeko.

The public comment period lasts for 30 days and began Monday, Nov. 15. The public comment period will end Dec. 14. Electronic comments may be submitted via blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

For a hard copy of the environmental assessment, call 928-718-3700. Questions may be directed to Jacqueline Brill, realty specialist, at jbrill@blm.gov or 928-718-3700.

For more information call 928-718-3700.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State