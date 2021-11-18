Public comment open for Walnut Creek Substation Project

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed a preliminary environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed UNS Electric, Inc. Walnut Creek Substation Project.

The proposed project is for a new 20.8kV/69kV electric substation and access road on 2.28 acres of BLM administered lands needed to provide improved electrical services to communities in Mohave County, BLM wrote in a news release.

“The substation is needed to support the aging Boriana Substation located 11 miles southwest of the new location, and to support in the demand for an increasing electrical load in the area due to significant growth in residential, commercial and light industrial use,” BLM wrote.

The substation would be for both distribution and transmission connected to the Boriana Substation, and it will also tie into the Western Wind Energy to Boriana transmission/distribution rebuild.

The substation would be located south of Kingman and west of Interstate 40 near the intersection of Shinarump Drive and Walnut Creek Road. It would be accessed from Walnut Creek Road. The preliminary assessment is located on the BLM’s National NEPA register at https://bit.ly/3wUTeko.

The public comment period lasts for 30 days and began Monday, Nov. 15. The public comment period will end Dec. 14. Electronic comments may be submitted via blm.eplanning.gov link shown above. Written comments may be submitted to BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, Arizona, 86401.

For a hard copy of the environmental assessment, call 928-718-3700. Questions may be directed to Jacqueline Brill, realty specialist, at jbrill@blm.gov or 928-718-3700.

For more information call 928-718-3700.