Missing Lake Havasu City man located deceased

KINGMAN – Kenneth Barry Rutledge of Lake Havasu City, last seen Nov. 16 at his residence in the 1900 block of Thrasher drive, has been located deceased, reports the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, MCSO wrote in a news release that Rutledge had been located deceased.