Column | Mohave County Corner: Thanks, taxpayers

Hello Mohave County!

I want to start my County Corner with a thank you to every property taxpayer in Mohave County. We made it through the 2021 tax season. Most all of you have received your tax bills from the Treasurer, and many of you in Lake Havasu have received two tax bills. Some of the original tax bills had gone out with an error, which required a second tax bill. We thank everyone for understanding and thank everyone for allowing the treasurer time to fix the erred bills. We really appreciate your patience.

Speaking of patience, I also wanted to thank everyone for their patience on deed transfers.

Due to the very, very busy market and a few changes in our office we have a backlog of deed transfers in our system support department. We are already seeing an improvement with our newly acquired Just Appraised software, and the market is slowing a bit, so we should be caught up by the end of the year. Again, thank you for your patience.

It is necessary that I inform Mohave County property owners that not all information you find on the web about your property is accurate. There is after-market software and web-based software that purchase timely data from the recorder’s office but then assume said data is correct and proceed to provide erroneous information about property ownership, values and the like. You are always better off visiting Mohave.gov websites for the most accurate information about your property.

For example, many of you have heard of Zillow. Have you ever wondered why you look up your home on Zillow and find a value that is not even close to the value you know it to be? That is because the information Zillow uses is from recorded documents such as deeds and affidavits of value.

Many of these documents are either not accurate or not relevant, such as a quit claim deed showing they spent $10 for the property. That does not mean the property is only worth $10, but it is recorded as such. When these documents are recorded, they come to our office for vetting. If that property was sold for $10 we do not put a value of $10; we use the market approach or the cost approach for value. We vet all deeds, property descriptions, parcel numbers, owners and more. These software companies do not do that, thus much of their information is inaccurate. Pay attention to where you are acquiring your information and always double check with the Assessor’s office or the Treasurer’s office for accurate data.

This inaccurate information provided by these web-based companies has caused serious issues within our office for new property owners, realtors and even title companies. We are diligently working on a solution to help with this issue and to help secure Mohave County property owners’ information.

Have yourself a wonderful Thanksgiving, enjoy our beautiful weather and stay healthy!

(Jeanne Kentch is the Mohave County Assessor.)