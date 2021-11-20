Season of Giving: Kingman food bank needs help to meet holiday demand

KINGMAN – With the holiday season fast approaching, the Kingman Area Food Bank is seeing an increase in the hungry matched with an increase in giving.

So far this month the food bank has seen 7,200 visits compared to 3,700 in November 2020, Mark Pardue, executive director of KAFB said. The food bank is also experiencing “tremendous growth” in new families and individuals coming to the food bank for the first time.

“I expect to see the same type of increase through the remainder of the year,” Pardue said. “And if inflation continues and retail food prices continue to increase, our service growth will continue to increase.”

This September, the cost of food in the U.S. increased by 4.6% compared to September 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (USDA ERS.)

For Thanksgiving, the food bank is preparing 268 Thanksgiving boxes for individuals and families. He expects the number of boxes to increase by Christmas.

“There is a great need and if we can fulfill that need, that’s what we’re here for,” Pardue said.

Even with an increase of individuals and families coming to the food bank, Pardue said they have received thousands of pounds of food from people of all ages. He gave a shout out to Boy Scout pack 53, White Cliffs Elementary and Kingman Academy of Learning Primary School for recently collecting over 3,000 pounds of food.

“Kingman has a giving heart, and we’ve been so blessed to receive private donations on a daily basis in the means of monetary donations and food donations,” Pardue said.

With an increase in support for those in need, the food bank has received thousands of pounds of food recently. Pardue said on average each family takes home 175 pounds each time they visit, so food goes fast.

While the community has been stepping forward to lend a hand and the food bank is “making it,” Pardue worries about providing enough food for the influx of people during the holidays.

Currently, the food bank has an ample supply of canned food and produce, but meat has been hard to come by. Pardue said red meat has especially been a challenge due to inflation and availability. Prices of meat are expected to increase by 5.5% to 6.5%, according to USDA ERS.

“It’s a tough year ... but the community has been wonderful,” Pardue said.

For community help, Pardue said people are welcome to drop off whatever food they can, particularly meat for the upcoming holiday food box. Pardue said they will accept pre-packaged or canned ham or any type of meat. The food bank also accepts financial contributions so they can purchase what their customers need.

Sign-ups for Christmas holiday food boxes will be Dec. 8 from 1-4 p.m. Each patron will receive a ticket that they will bring on Dec. 21 to retrieve their boxes at the food bank. The holiday box will contain either turkey, ham or chicken and “all the fixings,” Pardue said.

He said he is thankful for all the businesses, churches, the fire department, the police department and Kingman youths for supporting the food bank and feeding their neighbors.

“It’s amazing to be able to serve the community,” Pardue said. “And that’s what all of us take this as; it’s not a job, it’s a service.”