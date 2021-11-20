OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Pass Build Back Better bill

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 6:20 p.m.

Arizona is in the midst of a housing crisis.

Everyday Arizonans are struggling to pay rent, and issues surrounding housing are further exacerbated for Arizonans facing poverty.

Congress is currently at a critical juncture in a more-than trillion-dollar bill that will offer invaluable support for Arizonans facing housing insecurity.

The Build Back Better bill will extend the new Child Tax Credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year, It also provides much-needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent, and it includes funding to manufacture more COVID-19 vaccines for people around the world.

This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind. It must be passed.

When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge our senators to vote YES.

Nathan Young

Phoenix

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State