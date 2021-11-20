Letter | Pass Build Back Better bill

Arizona is in the midst of a housing crisis.

Everyday Arizonans are struggling to pay rent, and issues surrounding housing are further exacerbated for Arizonans facing poverty.

Congress is currently at a critical juncture in a more-than trillion-dollar bill that will offer invaluable support for Arizonans facing housing insecurity.

The Build Back Better bill will extend the new Child Tax Credit payments another year, meaning children already lifted out of poverty this year won’t be pushed back down next year, It also provides much-needed assistance to low-income renters to help them afford rent, and it includes funding to manufacture more COVID-19 vaccines for people around the world.

This plan is historic. It lays the foundation for building an economy where no one gets left behind. It must be passed.

When the Build Back Better bill comes to a vote, I strongly urge our senators to vote YES.

Nathan Young

Phoenix