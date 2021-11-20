Obituary | Linda Fay Baker

On Nov. 11, 2021, Linda Fay Baker passed away peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona after a long illness. Linda was 73.

Linda was born in Helena, Arkansas April 7, 1948. Linda was the daughter of Katherine L. Sands and James H. Sands. As a teenager, Linda moved to Denver, Colorado and graduated from East High School in 1966.



Linda was married to Steven Laubhan in 1967. Linda and Steve had two daughters, Patricia and Stephanie Laubhan. Later on Linda was married to Kenneth Penston and had another daughter, Tanya Langley.

In 1977, Linda married Bill Baker of Denver, Colorado. Linda and Bill moved to Kingman in 1998. During her time in Kingman, Linda worked for Nelson Insurance (TNC) where she got to know many people in the Kingman community.

Linda loved to spend time with Bill and their dogs, and her grandchildren and travel in their camper to Rocky Point Mexico.

Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years Bill Baker of Kingman, Arizona; Daughters Patricia VanEck (husband Michael) of Phoenix, Arizona, Stephanie Peter of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Tanya Penston (husband Steve) of Denver, Colorado; Sons Bryan Baker (wife Faith) of Phoenix, Arizona and Stuart Baker (wife Dena) of Eaton, Colorado; Grandchildren Lindsey Aldridge and MacKenzie Pillsbury of Phoenix, Arizona, Katherine Schriner of Houston, Texas, Quinton Peter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aspen Harris of Denver, Colorado, Haydon Harris of Denver, Colorado, Evan Harris of Denver, Colorado, Virginia Martens of Wiggins, Colorado, Emily Baker of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cameron Baker of Greeley, Colorado, Ryan Baker of Greeley, Colorado and Kelyn Laux of Denver, Colorado; Great-grandchildren Indiana Aldridge, Kinzley Peter, Everley Peter, Tucker Martens, Hadley Martens, Benjamin Baker and Donavan Baker.