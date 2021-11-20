OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Linda Fay Baker

Linda Fay Baker

Linda Fay Baker

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 7:09 p.m.

On Nov. 11, 2021, Linda Fay Baker passed away peacefully at her home in Kingman, Arizona after a long illness. Linda was 73.

Linda was born in Helena, Arkansas April 7, 1948. Linda was the daughter of Katherine L. Sands and James H. Sands. As a teenager, Linda moved to Denver, Colorado and graduated from East High School in 1966.

Linda was married to Steven Laubhan in 1967. Linda and Steve had two daughters, Patricia and Stephanie Laubhan. Later on Linda was married to Kenneth Penston and had another daughter, Tanya Langley.

In 1977, Linda married Bill Baker of Denver, Colorado. Linda and Bill moved to Kingman in 1998. During her time in Kingman, Linda worked for Nelson Insurance (TNC) where she got to know many people in the Kingman community.

Linda loved to spend time with Bill and their dogs, and her grandchildren and travel in their camper to Rocky Point Mexico.

Linda is survived by her husband of 44 years Bill Baker of Kingman, Arizona; Daughters Patricia VanEck (husband Michael) of Phoenix, Arizona, Stephanie Peter of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Tanya Penston (husband Steve) of Denver, Colorado; Sons Bryan Baker (wife Faith) of Phoenix, Arizona and Stuart Baker (wife Dena) of Eaton, Colorado; Grandchildren Lindsey Aldridge and MacKenzie Pillsbury of Phoenix, Arizona, Katherine Schriner of Houston, Texas, Quinton Peter of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aspen Harris of Denver, Colorado, Haydon Harris of Denver, Colorado, Evan Harris of Denver, Colorado, Virginia Martens of Wiggins, Colorado, Emily Baker of Fort Collins, Colorado, Cameron Baker of Greeley, Colorado, Ryan Baker of Greeley, Colorado and Kelyn Laux of Denver, Colorado; Great-grandchildren Indiana Aldridge, Kinzley Peter, Everley Peter, Tucker Martens, Hadley Martens, Benjamin Baker and Donavan Baker.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State