Rants and Raves | Nov. 21, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants are preferred.

Jan. 6 horn and fur guy gets 41 months in jail. Summer rioters who looted and burned got no jail time! Fair?

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric – I’m in my 70s and have lived in many areas and numerous states but this community has to be the most hateful when it comes to politics, especially the right against the left. Can’t we just be individuals?

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric – GOP leaders have said plenty; mainly and truthfully that this Japanese meme is a nothing-burger which people would know if they watched it. Really dangerous was Maxine Waters saying she would take Trump out.

Mule deer buck – Another beautiful animal killed with the pull of a finger.

KRMC mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers – All medical centers regardless of how they receive funds should mandate COVID-19 vaccinations as one goes there for treatments and cures, not for the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a health care worker.

KRMC mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers – Hallelujah! After months of allowing their staff to endanger the patients they serve, KRMC has realized unvaccinated staff could spread COVID-19. Glad they see the light at the end of the tunnel only comes when we all do our part.

Veterans Day Parade rant – Past and current presidents are a big part of the military chain of command and have much to do with how veterans are honored, both alive and posthumously.