OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Nov. 21, 2021

Originally Published: November 20, 2021 6:27 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline. Rants and raves must be original; not plagiarized. We receive many more rants and raves than we can print. Local rants are preferred.

Jan. 6 horn and fur guy gets 41 months in jail. Summer rioters who looted and burned got no jail time! Fair?

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric – I’m in my 70s and have lived in many areas and numerous states but this community has to be the most hateful when it comes to politics, especially the right against the left. Can’t we just be individuals?

GOP leaders say little to condemn violent political rhetoric – GOP leaders have said plenty; mainly and truthfully that this Japanese meme is a nothing-burger which people would know if they watched it. Really dangerous was Maxine Waters saying she would take Trump out.

Mule deer buck – Another beautiful animal killed with the pull of a finger.

KRMC mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers – All medical centers regardless of how they receive funds should mandate COVID-19 vaccinations as one goes there for treatments and cures, not for the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a health care worker.

KRMC mandates COVID-19 vaccines for workers – Hallelujah! After months of allowing their staff to endanger the patients they serve, KRMC has realized unvaccinated staff could spread COVID-19. Glad they see the light at the end of the tunnel only comes when we all do our part.

Veterans Day Parade rant – Past and current presidents are a big part of the military chain of command and have much to do with how veterans are honored, both alive and posthumously.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State