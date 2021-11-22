OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Nov. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

With COVID numbers rising, Arizona urges holiday precautions

PAUL DAVENPORT, Associated Press
Originally Published: November 22, 2021 10:43 a.m.

PHOENIX - With public health officials urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during upcoming holidays, Arizona on Saturday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed cases for the second day in a row and over 50 deaths for the third straight day.

The additional 5,103 cases and 53 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services' coronavirus dashboard increased the state's pandemic totals to 1,238,249 cases and 21,939 deaths.

Jessica Rigler, the department’s assistant director for public health preparedness, said Friday in a blog post that all people should get vaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings, physically distance, wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and get tested if having symptoms or exposure to a person with COVID-19.

“These mitigation recommendations are especially important at holiday gatherings where multiple generations get together, including older people with weaker immune systems,” Rigler wrote.

During October and early November, most of Arizona's daily case reports ranged between 2,000 and 4,000, with a few larger reports attributed to data glitches that lowered reports on previous days.

However, Rigler said, the 5,070 additional cases reported Friday “don’t have an asterisk. COVID-19 cases are rising.”

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,809.7 on Nov. 4 to 3,685.4 on Thursday. The rolling average of daily deaths rose from 36 to 40.9 during the same period.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also are rising, with 2,419 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State