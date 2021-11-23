Deadly weekend: COVID-19 kills 16 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN – Another 16 Mohave County residents have died from complications of COVID-19, including six from the Kingman medical service area, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported Monday, Nov. 22.

The report, which also revealed another 142 new infections in the county, covered the three-day period between noon on Friday, Nov. 19 and noon on Monday.

The newly deceased from the Kingman area included three adult patients ages 70-79, two ages 60-69 and one age 80-89.

Elsewhere in the county, six deaths were reported in the Bullhead City medical service area – two each ages 40-49 and 50-59, and one each ages 60-69 and 70-79. The four deaths logged in the Lake Havasu City service area included three ages 70-79 and one age 60-69.

The deaths, which were more than were reported in any single week since September, raised the toll in the county to 906, according to local health officials’ calculations.

Kingman recorded the most new cases in the county with 56, including 27 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 13 new local cases ages 60-69, 10 ages 50-59, and two each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

Another seven Kingman-area cases involved children and teens, including four ages 0-10 and one age 11-19. There were also 11 new local cases ages 30-39, and six each ages 20-29 and 40-49.

The Bullhead City service area suffered 48 new cases, including 34 in the age groups over 50. There were also 35 new cases logged in the Lake Havasu City area, two in the communities in the Arizona Strip, and one in an undetermined area of the county.

Kingman now leads the county’s four medical service areas with 8,731 cases, and is second in the number of deaths with 231.

Community spread of the coronavirus in the county remains high, with 509 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17. That compares to 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10. That was the most new cases in any single week since the week ending Sept. 29, and the fewest deaths in any single week since the week ending July 21. Spikes in cases are usually followed by an increase in deaths in about two weeks.

There were 368 new cases and 15 deaths recorded in the seven-day period ending on Wednesday, Nov. 3, down from 532 new cases and 13 deaths recorded in the county in the seven-day span ending at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 41.8% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 61.6% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 74,488 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 249 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 231, Lake Havasu City with 197, Golden Valley with 47, Fort Mohave with 85 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,731 cases in Kingman, 8,339 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,614 in Bullhead City, 161 in Fort Mohave, 1,697 in Golden Valley, 1,197 in Mohave Valley and 569 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 221 cases in Topock, 161 in Dolan Springs, 91 in Meadview and 76 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.6 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 15% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 32,119 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 35,503 cases in the county. The county counts 906 deaths, while the state reports 1,038.

“The county only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, while the state which reports probables as well. Therefore, the county’s numbers and those from the state are not the same,” the county wrote in the news release.

According to county health officials, 27,720 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Nov. 22 revealed 83 new cases from 176 tests for a positivity rate of 47%.

The positivity rate was 49% (185/374) on Monday, Nov. 15; 15% 83/563) on Tuesday, Nov. 16; 10% (122/1,277) on Wednesday, Nov. 17; 13% (104/831) on Thursday, Nov. 18, 17% (109/625) on Friday, Nov. 19, and 21% (80/378) on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 304,863 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Tuesday, Nov. 23 AZDHS was reporting 120 additional deaths and 3,057 new cases from 18,339 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 1,248,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 22,062 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 48 million confirmed cases and 772, 440 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.2 million deaths from more than 258 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’re received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.