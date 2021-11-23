OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Nov. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes

Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes

Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes

Originally Published: November 23, 2021 11:18 a.m.

Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2021. Helen was born on Jan. 26, 1934 in Bingham, Utah to Michiel and Jennie Zampos. Helen lived in San Francisco, Greece, Colorado and Phoenix before settling in Kingman in 1976. Born to Greek parents, Helen was proud of her heritage and enjoyed sharing her homemade Greek cuisine. Helen was a devout member of the Greek Orthodox Community.

Before retiring, Helen enjoyed being a longtime employee at KRMC. She also had her own stained glass business, selling her art pieces and teaching others how to make stained glass. Helen was passionate about art, sewing, gardening and jewelry making, but she was best known for her stained glass work. When not working on her art, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping others. Helen was charitable, kind and loving.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Sophia Bailey and Kristy Warshauer; five grandchildren, Stephanie Bailey, Ashley (Brett) Martin, Jimmy (Sara) Bailey, Holly Bailey and Josephine Warshauer; her great- grandson, Bridger Bailey; sisters, Olga Nadeau and Kathy Dates; her nieces and nephews, Athena, Michael and Jason, and many others.

Helen was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held in the New Year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lake Havasu Orthodox Church in Helen’s honor.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State