Obituary | Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes

Helen “Elene” Zampos Kogianes passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 6, 2021. Helen was born on Jan. 26, 1934 in Bingham, Utah to Michiel and Jennie Zampos. Helen lived in San Francisco, Greece, Colorado and Phoenix before settling in Kingman in 1976. Born to Greek parents, Helen was proud of her heritage and enjoyed sharing her homemade Greek cuisine. Helen was a devout member of the Greek Orthodox Community.

Before retiring, Helen enjoyed being a longtime employee at KRMC. She also had her own stained glass business, selling her art pieces and teaching others how to make stained glass. Helen was passionate about art, sewing, gardening and jewelry making, but she was best known for her stained glass work. When not working on her art, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and helping others. Helen was charitable, kind and loving.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Sophia Bailey and Kristy Warshauer; five grandchildren, Stephanie Bailey, Ashley (Brett) Martin, Jimmy (Sara) Bailey, Holly Bailey and Josephine Warshauer; her great- grandson, Bridger Bailey; sisters, Olga Nadeau and Kathy Dates; her nieces and nephews, Athena, Michael and Jason, and many others.



Helen was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

A service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held in the New Year.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lake Havasu Orthodox Church in Helen’s honor.