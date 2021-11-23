Obituary | Lois Marie Shute

Lois Marie Shute passed away on Nov. 11, 2021, in Kingman, Arizona at the age of 102. She was born in Skidmore, Missouri, the second child in a family of six children. She grew up in Springfield, Missouri and graduated from high school in Springfield. Lois married Harold Shute in 1941 and they moved to San Francisco, California. She often told the story of making the trip to California on about $20. Harold and Lois lived in the Bay Area and San Jose before moving to Kingman, Arizona.

Having accepted the Lord Jesus as her Savior as a young child, she lived her life in service to Him. To her family and friends she will be remembered for her lively sense of humor, always bringing levity into the room. Her Hospice and health care workers marveled at her wit and humor even at the age of 102.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold Shute, and her five siblings. She is survived by nephews and nieces. At Lois’ request no services will be held.

