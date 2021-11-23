OFFERS
Obituary | Theresa M. Nash

Theresa M. Nash

Originally Published: November 23, 2021 11:20 a.m.

Theresa M. Nash, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to so many, passed away peacefully at 68 on Nov. 13, 2021. Born to Norma and Charles E. Holcomb on Dec. 20, 1952 in Vallejo, California, married Bruce M. Nash on June 26, 1971. They enjoyed a beautiful marriage and life together. He preceded her in death in 2001.

Terri was a CNA for 20 years and enjoyed raising Alaskan Malamutes, riding horses and had an amazing gift of talent for all crafts, her most favorites being ceramic painting and making beaded jewelry.

She is survived by her daughter Nicole Boatman (TJ); her grandchildren, Timothy, Austin and Owen Whitton, Porsche Fellers, Emily and Elizabeth Boatman.

Celebration of life will be held in April in Phoenix, Arizona and July 3 in Shell Lake, Wiscosnin.

Her greatest joy and love were her daughter and her grandchildren.

