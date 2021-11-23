OFFERS
Thanksgiving freeze warning in effect for Kingman

Originally Published: November 23, 2021 2:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Kingman area from 3–9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, as low temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-30s.

Wednesday, Nov. 24 will see a high temperature of only 60 degrees along with wind gusts as high as 30 mph. Later that night, the temperature will drop to around 34 degrees and winds will continue to gust as high as 26 mph.

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 25, will have a high near 63 and wind gusts as high as 30 mph. The temperature will drop to 35 degrees overnight.

“Temperatures Thursday morning look to be at or below freezing for the first time this year near Kingman and a freeze warning has been issued for that area,” NWS wrote in its forecast discussion.

Low temperatures were not forecast to drop much below 40 degrees through Monday, Nov. 29. Friday, Nov. 26 will see a high near 67 and a low later that night near 39. Saturday, Nov. 27 will have a high temperature near 69 degrees and a low around 42.

