OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City of Kingman issues ten business licenses

The City of Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending Nov. 18. (Miner file photo)

The City of Kingman issued 10 business licenses in the week ending Nov. 18. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 24, 2021 2:18 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021 3:14 PM

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 18:

– Aaron Garcia Handy Man Service: 222 E. Topeka St., Ste. A, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Dirty Deeds Hardscapes and Tree Trimming: 2140 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– Family Food Wholesale Meats: 3696 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; food services.

– K&S Landscaping: 4729 N. Horse Mesa Road, Golden Valley; landscaping and lawn care.

– Ken’s Battery and Auto Electric: 3355 N. Bank St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Lampstand Lights: 1708 Main St., Kingman; retail.

– Mohave County Donation Center and Retail: 3140 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; thrift store.

– Quest for Peace Apparel: 3015 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Steel Erection and Maintenance: 4105 N. Bank St., Kingman; contractor.

– Tri State Window Cleaning: 14390 Cactus Road, Yucca; window washing.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State