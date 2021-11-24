City of Kingman issues ten business licenses

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 18:

– Aaron Garcia Handy Man Service: 222 E. Topeka St., Ste. A, Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– Dirty Deeds Hardscapes and Tree Trimming: 2140 E. Lass Ave., Kingman; landscaping and lawn care.

– Family Food Wholesale Meats: 3696 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; food services.

– K&S Landscaping: 4729 N. Horse Mesa Road, Golden Valley; landscaping and lawn care.

– Ken’s Battery and Auto Electric: 3355 N. Bank St., Kingman; auto repair shop.

– Lampstand Lights: 1708 Main St., Kingman; retail.

– Mohave County Donation Center and Retail: 3140 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; thrift store.

– Quest for Peace Apparel: 3015 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; retail trade.

– Steel Erection and Maintenance: 4105 N. Bank St., Kingman; contractor.

– Tri State Window Cleaning: 14390 Cactus Road, Yucca; window washing.