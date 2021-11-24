OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

(A) Home for the Holidays: Adoption event aspires to provide loving homes for loving animals

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays adoption event will see subsidized adoption prices for numerous cats and dogs. A selection of dogs from the shelter is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays adoption event will see subsidized adoption prices for numerous cats and dogs. A selection of dogs from the shelter is pictured. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: November 24, 2021 3:08 p.m.

As families gather to enjoy one another’s company over the holidays, many dogs and cats will spend the coming weeks in kennels and without loved ones.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays adoption event looks to ensure that is not the case for locally sheltered animals.

“We’re managing fine,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter director. “We continue to get a high number of dogs surrendered because people are moving; that seems to be the biggest thing.”

Animals are also being surrendered because people say they can no longer care for them.

“I think we’re still being impacted by the COVID situation, and that’s playing a big part, but we’re managing to keep up,” Mangiameli said.

Thanks to a $7,500 donation from Dr. Taylor Williams of Low Cost Spay/Neuter, the shelter’s contracted veterinarian, adoption prices for dogs and cats will see reductions of more than 50% through December, or until the funds are expended.

Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said she wasn’t expecting the donation but that it will make a difference.

“It’s just a gift to us, a gift to the community, to help get these animals into good, loving homes,” she said.

“This has a lot to do with adoptions and making them affordable for the people in this area, especially over the holidays,” the shelter director continued. “People are more inclined to adopt if it’s easier on the pocketbook.”

Starting Dec. 1, all dogs weighing more than 40 pounds and more than one year old will be adoptable for $30, a $95 reduction from the typical adoption fee of $125. Any cat over one year will be available for $30, a $35 reduction from the usual $65 adoption price.

Kittens will remain $65, and puppies and small dogs less than 40 pounds $125.

“The reason for that is they don’t have any trouble getting adopted,” Mangiameli said. “We always have people wanting small dogs and kittens.”

Along with being able to adopt an animal by going to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St., those interested in adopting an animal can always stay abreast of shelter adoption events held at local pet stores by going to the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

“We just have beautiful animals here at the shelter,” Kannianen said, adding that people are always pleased and surprised at the array of available animals. “People are always surprised at how beautiful the dogs are; well behaved, well-mannered and just really nice animals.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State