(A) Home for the Holidays: Adoption event aspires to provide loving homes for loving animals

As families gather to enjoy one another’s company over the holidays, many dogs and cats will spend the coming weeks in kennels and without loved ones.

Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter’s Home for the Holidays adoption event looks to ensure that is not the case for locally sheltered animals.

“We’re managing fine,” said Nicole Mangiameli, shelter director. “We continue to get a high number of dogs surrendered because people are moving; that seems to be the biggest thing.”

Animals are also being surrendered because people say they can no longer care for them.

“I think we’re still being impacted by the COVID situation, and that’s playing a big part, but we’re managing to keep up,” Mangiameli said.

Thanks to a $7,500 donation from Dr. Taylor Williams of Low Cost Spay/Neuter, the shelter’s contracted veterinarian, adoption prices for dogs and cats will see reductions of more than 50% through December, or until the funds are expended.

Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, said she wasn’t expecting the donation but that it will make a difference.

“It’s just a gift to us, a gift to the community, to help get these animals into good, loving homes,” she said.

“This has a lot to do with adoptions and making them affordable for the people in this area, especially over the holidays,” the shelter director continued. “People are more inclined to adopt if it’s easier on the pocketbook.”

Starting Dec. 1, all dogs weighing more than 40 pounds and more than one year old will be adoptable for $30, a $95 reduction from the typical adoption fee of $125. Any cat over one year will be available for $30, a $35 reduction from the usual $65 adoption price.

Kittens will remain $65, and puppies and small dogs less than 40 pounds $125.

“The reason for that is they don’t have any trouble getting adopted,” Mangiameli said. “We always have people wanting small dogs and kittens.”

Along with being able to adopt an animal by going to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St., those interested in adopting an animal can always stay abreast of shelter adoption events held at local pet stores by going to the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Facebook page.

“We just have beautiful animals here at the shelter,” Kannianen said, adding that people are always pleased and surprised at the array of available animals. “People are always surprised at how beautiful the dogs are; well behaved, well-mannered and just really nice animals.”