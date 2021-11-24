Kingman preps roundup

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 16, Kingman 0

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team is off to a great start. The same can’t be said for the Kingman High School squad. The powerful Lady Vols hammered Kingman 16-0 in a mutual season opener at Lee Williams on Monday, Nov. 22.

Lee Williams (1-0) will return to action on Thursday, Dec. 2 when they visit Cactus High School (0-0) in Glendale. The Lady Vols, under head coach Chris Selby, will attempt to improve on a 9-4 season last year. They made the playoffs but lost to Prescott 4-1.

Kingman will return to action at the Mohave County Soccer tournament at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 against River Valley.

Girls Basketball

Kingman 54, Northland Prep 21

KINGMAN – Kingman used a strong defense and double-figure scoring from four players to beat Northland Prep in a girls basketball season-opener on Monday, Nov. 22.

Senior Shauntel Crozier led the Lady Bulldogs with 18 points while juniors Amber Lopez and Nyamisi Havatone added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Boys Basketball

Northland Prep 55, Kingman 43

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School boys basketball team opened the season with a 55-43 loss to Northland Prep on Monday, Nov. 22.