OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Nov. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Back the Build Back Better bill

Originally Published: November 24, 2021 11:26 a.m.

I agree with Nathan Young’s call for action with the Build Back Better bill (Nov. 20 letter). Child tax credits are social support that can mean the difference between a child living in poverty or not. As someone whose family faced our fair share of financial trials during my childhood, child tax credits could mean the difference between being able to buy supplies for back-to-school shopping, buying groceries, or even just paying the bills on time.

Now that the House has passed the Build Back Better bill, the Senate must work quickly to get it passed since the CTC monthly payments are scheduled to end in December. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who has been at the forefront of negotiations, should utilize her pillar of bipartisanship to encourage her congressional colleagues to help pass the bill that she has largely determined the size and make up of. She has done a great job in bringing some infrastructure funding to Arizona, and her constituents are counting on her to do the same with the BBB.

Rayna Castillo

Tempe

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State