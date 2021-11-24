Mohave County Craft Fair slated
Originally Published: November 24, 2021 2:12 p.m.
Updated as of Wednesday, November 24, 2021 3:14 PM
KINGMAN – The 16th Annual Mohave County Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.
Home-made items including metal yard art, jewelry, doll clothes, Christmas ornaments, baby blankets, crafted wood items, pot holders and more will be available.
