Mohave County Craft Fair slated

KINGMAN – The 16th Annual Mohave County Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the county administration building at 700 W. Beale St. in Kingman.

Home-made items including metal yard art, jewelry, doll clothes, Christmas ornaments, baby blankets, crafted wood items, pot holders and more will be available.