Obituary | Raedeen Kay Eagle Elk Bartreau

Raedeen Kay Eagle Elk Bartreau was born on Aug. 2, 1961 and passed away Nov. 10, 2021.

Raedeen is survived by her children Anthony Eagle Elk, Dawnika Emerson, Tiffany Emerson, Shaina Bartreau and Raymond (Lj) Bartreau; eight grandchildren; mother Roberta Dockery; stepfather Edwin Dockery; brother Raymond Fast Horse; sister-in-law Julie Fast Horse; sister Jo Ellen Eagle Elk Cochran; and nephews Robert Cochran, Matthew Cochran and Jared Fast Horse. She is preceded in death by her father Owen Eagle Elk.