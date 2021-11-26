OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Nov. 27
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Syracuse builds big halftime lead, beats Arizona State 92-84

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 26, 2021 10:47 a.m.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas - Buddy Boeheim scored 17 of his 23 points before halftime to help Syracuse build a huge lead and beat Arizona State 92-84 in Thursday's consolation round at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jesse Edwards added a career-high 21 points on 9-for-11 shooting for the Orange (3-2), who shot 54%. Syracuse ran off an 18-2 run over the last 5 1/2 minutes of the first half to lead 48-30 at the break, then stayed in front even as Arizona State (2-4) got hot from behind the arc to close the gap late.

Syracuse advances to face No. 19 Auburn in Friday's fifth-place game, while Arizona State will meet Loyola Chicago in the seventh-place game and avoid being the only team to go 0-3 at the Atlantis resort.

Marreon Jackson scored 17 points to lead six players in double figures for the Sun Devils, who made 11 of 23 3-pointers after halftime and 15 of 39 for the game. Jackson, D.J. Horne and Luther Muhammad each hit three 3s after halftime.

Arizona State got as close as seven three times in the final 3 minutes, though Edwards and Cole Swider each had three-point plays to answer and hold off the Sun Devils.

Swider finished with 19 points and went 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Arizona State's DJ Horne (14 points) finished with four 3s, pushing him to 10 in the tournament going back to Wednesday’s 75-63 loss to No. 6 Baylor.

This was Arizona State's highest scoring output of the season.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State