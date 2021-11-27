OFFERS
City of Kingman and Americorps Seniors present Senior Angel Tree program

The City of Kingman is working with AmeriCorps Seniors of Mohave County to bring the Senior Angel Tree program to Kingman. A previous Angel Tree distribution program is pictured. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2021 5:47 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is working with AmeriCorps Seniors of Mohave County to bring the Senior Angel Tree program to Kingman. For over a decade, city employees have been “angels” to low-income seniors in the Kingman area. This year, community members also have the opportunity to be “angels” to local senior citizens in need.

“Angels” can pick up wishes beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the City of Kingman main office, located at 310 N. 4th St. in Kingman. Once wishes are filled, they can be returned to the city office, no later than Thursday, Dec. 9. The wishes will be distributed to the seniors at a special event Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

AmeriCorps Seniors is a volunteer service organization of adults, age 55 and over. It is comprised of three programs – the Foster Grandparent Program, the RSVP Program and the Senior Companion Program.

The Center for Service and Volunteerism at Northern Arizona University oversees the AmeriCorps Seniors programs in Mohave County.

For more information about the Senior Angel Tree or AmeriCorps Seniors, call Heather Brassil at 928-715-2200, or email heather.brassil@nau.edu.

