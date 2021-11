City of Kingman issues 21 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 19:

– Angle Homes: Kingman; single family residence.

– Mohave Rancho Lumber: Golden Valley; manufactured home.

– Redmond Construction: 12691 S. Apache Parkway, Topock; demo existing manufactured home.

– Ambient Edge: 20 W. Queen Tut Drive, Meadview; HVAC replace 5 ton package unit.

– Air Quality of Kingman: Kingman; HVAC replacement.

– MDL Electric: Kingman; install new 200 amp panel.

– Jeffrey Wade: Kingman; new 100 amp panel for well.

– Angle Homes: Golden Valley; single family residence.

– Barkhurst Electric: 3065 E. Northern Ave., Kingman; upgrade 400 amp panel.

– Lona Diggins: Golden Valley; remodel manufactured home.

– Mitch Cottrell: 1696 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; gas pressure test.

– Jeremy Larson: Kingman; electrical panel replacement 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Nov. 24:

– TR Orr: 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $8,588.

– Matthew Wanner: 221 E. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; $414.

– Elevated Patios & Concrete: 5369 Eagle View Road, Kingman; awnings; $183.

– Havasu Solar: 3894 N. Evans St., Kingman; electric; $128.

– DeVault Electric: 2014 N. Apache Drive, Kingman; electric; $206.

– ABP Electrical Systems: 1932 Roland Court, Kingman; electric; $128.

– DeVault Electric: 545 Anson Smith Road, Kingman; electric; $160.

– Havasu Solar: 1953 Dale Evans Way, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 2204 Old Miners Road, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Truelove Plumbing: 1726 Airfield Ave., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Truelove Plumbing: 560 E. Wilshire Ave., Kingman; gas; $38.

– Angle Homes: 3620 Oak Cliffs Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,301.

– Angle Homes: 2156 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,301.

– Angle Homes: 3270 Monte Silvano Ave., Kingman; new FR; $6,641.

– Angle Homes: 2162 Gene Autry Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Prince Pools: 3310 N. Clark St., Kingman; pool; $728.

– Aquatic Pools: 3327 Producers Mine Road, Kingman; pool; $1,246.

– Aquatic Pools: 3223 Isador Ave., Kingman; pool; $1,200.

– Prince Pools: 3889 Cheyenne Ave., Kingman; pool; $812.

– Prince Pools: 4836 Steinke Drive, Kingman; pool; $645.

– Aquatic Pools: 2143 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,085.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 24:

– A&J Group: 3133 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; motel.

– Desert Rose Armaments: 3580 N. Burbank St., Kingman; laser engraving.