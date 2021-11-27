COVID-19 pandemic: County experiences deadliest week since 2021 winter surge

KINGMAN – Twenty-one residents of Mohave County died from complications of COVID-19 in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 24. It was the most in a single week since the surge in cases the county experienced this past winter.

The dubious mark was set when the county revealed 103 new cases and three deaths in a report on Wednesday, Nov. 24 that covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, Nov. 22 and noon on Wednesday.

All three of the newly deceased were residents of the Kingman medical service area – one each in the 60-69, 70-79 and 90-plus age brackets.

Kingman also recorded the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 61, including 29 in the age groups over 50 that have accounted for 95% of the deaths in the county since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. There were 12 new cases ages 50-59, 11 ages 60-69, and three each ages 70-79 and 80-89.

Another five cases were registered among children and teens, including three ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10. There were also 11 new local cases ages 30-39, 10 ages 20-29 and six ages 40-49.

Elsewhere in the county, there were 39 new cases in the Bullhead City medical service area, 27 in the Lake Havasu City service area and two in undetermined locations in the county.

The county’s normal Friday report was not delivered due to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, so the next report issued on Monday, Nov. 29, will cover the previous five days.

Kingman now leads the county’s four medical service areas with 8,810 cases, and is second in the number of deaths with 234.

Community spread of the coronavirus in the county remains high, with 443 new cases and 21 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Wednesday.

That’s a decrease in cases from 509 new cases and 12 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 17. That compares to 549 new cases and eight deaths reported by county health officials in the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 10, which was the most new cases in any single week since the week ending Sept. 29, and the fewest deaths in any single week since the week ending July 21.

Spikes in cases are usually followed by an increase in deaths in about two weeks.

Mohave County remains a high-transmission area, with the county’s low vaccination rate cited as a primary reason by local health officials.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only 42% of eligible county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine, which have proven effective at preventing the disease and lessening the severity of breakthrough illnesses. That places Mohave far below the 62% logged statewide. More than one-third of county residents – 74,683 of about 213,000 – are fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 249 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Kingman with 234, Lake Havasu City with 197, Golden Valley with 47, Fort Mohave with 85 and Mohave Valley with 32. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 8,810 cases in Kingman, 8,368 cases in Lake Havasu City, 7,638 in Bullhead City, 2,650 in Fort Mohave, 1,709 in Golden Valley, 1,201 in Mohave Valley and 569 in Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 221 cases in Topock, 162 in Dolan Springs, 91 in Meadview and 76 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 72.6 years, while the average patient is 45.2 years old. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.8%, meaning 28 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 15.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

County health officials have logged 32,281 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 35,503 cases in the county. The county counts 909 deaths, while the state reports 1,038.

“The county only reports confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, while the state which reports probables as well. Therefore, the county’s numbers and those from the state are not the same,” the county wrote in the news release.

According to county health officials, 27,824 county residents are known to have recovered from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Nov. 26 revealed 151 new cases from 352 tests for a positivity rate of 43%.

The positivity rate was 17% (109/625) on Friday, Nov. 19, 21% (80/378) on Sunday, Nov. 21; 47% (83/176) on Monday, Nov. 22; and less than 1% (4/908) on Thursday, Nov. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 308,059 tests have been conducted on county residents and 12.4% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Saturday, Nov. 27 AZDHS was reporting 47 additional deaths and 3,655 new cases from 16,848 tests for a positivity rate of 14%. More than 1,262,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 22,224 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 48 million confirmed cases and 776,349 deaths the morning of Saturday, Nov. 27.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting nearly 5.2 million deaths from more than 260 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Vaccines are readily available at area pharmacies, physician offices and the Kingman Regional Medical Center COVID Services office at the corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue.

Residents age 5 and up can now be vaccinated, and booster shots are available for all persons age 18 and older if it’s been six months since they received their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or two months since they’re received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus, including those who have been fully vaccinated, can exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman medical service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Valle Vista and Oatman.