OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes surgeon Joy Dunn

Joy Dunn, MD

Joy Dunn, MD

Originally Published: November 27, 2021 5:46 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, November 27, 2021 5:56 PM

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Joy Dunn to Mohave Surgical Specialists.

KRMC wrote in a news release that as a general surgeon, Dunn is trained in the surgical treatment of the bowels, breast, thyroid, foregut and other parts of the body. She performs advanced laparoscopy and endoscopy procedures, hernia repair, and surgical treatment of traumatic injury and many other conditions.

Dunn earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan.

She then completed residency training at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, followed by additional surgical training at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Dunn encourages patients’ involvement in their own treatment. She values clear communication and said earning her patients’ trust is important to her.

“I want to break it down so we’re both on the same page and all questions are answered before we proceed,” she said in the release.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State