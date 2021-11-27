Kingman Regional Medical Center welcomes surgeon Joy Dunn

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center has welcomed Dr. Joy Dunn to Mohave Surgical Specialists.

KRMC wrote in a news release that as a general surgeon, Dunn is trained in the surgical treatment of the bowels, breast, thyroid, foregut and other parts of the body. She performs advanced laparoscopy and endoscopy procedures, hernia repair, and surgical treatment of traumatic injury and many other conditions.



Dunn earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan.

She then completed residency training at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, followed by additional surgical training at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

Dunn encourages patients’ involvement in their own treatment. She values clear communication and said earning her patients’ trust is important to her.

“I want to break it down so we’re both on the same page and all questions are answered before we proceed,” she said in the release.