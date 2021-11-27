OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Nov. 28
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Navajos report 50 new virus cases

The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 50 new coronavirus cases but added no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports. (Photo by William Nakai, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3720MGy)

The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 50 new coronavirus cases but added no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports. (Photo by William Nakai, cc-by-sa-3.0, https://bit.ly/3720MGy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 27, 2021 5:28 p.m.

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 50 new coronavirus cases but added no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the sprawling reservation remained at 1,539 on Friday, but officials said a full report was unavailable because the day is a holiday known as Navajo Nation Family Day.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the holiday is a day for giving thanks and showing love to parents, grandparents, children and all relatives and the best way to do that is by taking precautions to avoid infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribe reported 77 new cases and 3 additional deaths on Thanksgiving Day. Since the pandemic began early in 2020, the tribe has counted 39,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State