Navajos report 50 new virus cases

WINDOW ROCK - The Navajo Nation on Friday reported 50 new coronavirus cases but added no new deaths after tallying 12 fatalities in the previous two daily reports.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths on the sprawling reservation remained at 1,539 on Friday, but officials said a full report was unavailable because the day is a holiday known as Navajo Nation Family Day.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said the holiday is a day for giving thanks and showing love to parents, grandparents, children and all relatives and the best way to do that is by taking precautions to avoid infections during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tribe reported 77 new cases and 3 additional deaths on Thanksgiving Day. Since the pandemic began early in 2020, the tribe has counted 39,285 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.