Sound of Christmas: Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for Kingman

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign has been a staple of the holiday season for more than 100 years with shoppers greeted by bell ringers starting the day after Thanksgiving. This year, the campaign could use some extra love from the community by way of volunteers.

Troy Palmer, director of the Salvation Army in Kingman, explained that the annual holiday tradition utilizes both paid and volunteer bell ringers.

“The Salvation Army does like to hire those that are in need of a little extra money during the holiday season,” he said. “That’s one way for us to give back. Any time we get volunteers, we’re super grateful for them because that means there’s a ‘kettler’ we don’t have to pay so that means more money going back into the community.”

Palmer said all locally collected money through the campaign stays in the Kingman community. The Salvation Army uses the money to fund its numerous programs for the rest of the year, such as meals for homeless persons and lunch programs.

“This year, just because of the volume of increase in pay, we weren’t able to have as many kettle sites as we would like to have because, of course, I can only hire so many people at the current rate,” Palmer said.

So while kettle sites have decreased in number, ringers are still needed to man the stations set for Walmart, Smith’s and Bashas’ in Kingman.

“This time of year is very hard on people,” Palmer said. “We always throughout the year get a great number of volunteers, but sometimes from year to year, it slows down.”

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is also playing a part in the need for volunteers, as Palmer said some people are still uncertain if it’s safe to go out and donate their time.



“We have to make the best we can out of it and that just means reducing doors,” Palmer said. “But even with the reduction in doors, Kingman still really steps up to make sure the kettles are successful. That has never been a problem.”

The local effort currently has six paid ringers, with Palmer noting he will take as many additional volunteers as he can get.

“I like to keep that very open ended,” Palmer said of how many volunteer ringers he needs. “I don’t specify the number I need because I’m always looking for volunteers and people to help.”

Ringers man stations for two-hour shifts from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays until Dec. 24. For anyone interested in volunteering, Palmer recommends bringing along family members and friends to assist.

“It’s a little bit more fun then and that two hours flies by in no time,” he said.

Volunteers can work as few or as many shifts as they would like and as are needed. Palmer said he often receives comments from volunteers regarding how nice and interesting it is to engage with community members during the campaign.

“That’s what it’s all about,” he said. “It’s about community engagement and also helps the community understand why this program is important.”

Anyone interested in volunteering their time over the course of the next month is encouraged to contact Annie at the Salvation Army in Kingman at 928-718-2600, ext. 202.

“By participating and really engaging with the community, it’s just a rewarding experience to really get a feel for the community you live in,” Palmer said. “It really gives you a first-hand perspective on how people support the community.”