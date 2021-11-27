OFFERS
US Air Force major from Kingman will be honored with fly-in

U.S. Army Air Force Major Leven Ferrin, a World War II veteran, will be honored with a visit by a B-17 Flying Fortess at the Kingman Airport on Monday, Dec. 6. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 27, 2021 5:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – A World War II U.S. Army Air Force veteran and Kinman resident will be honored on Monday, Dec. 6 at Kingman Airport, 700 Flight Line Drive, in Kingman.

Major Leven Ferrin of Kingman will be lauded for his years of heroic service in World War II with a visit by a B-17 Flying Fortress, the same aircraft that he commanded during the hostilities in World War II.

The plane – Flying Fortress B-17 Sentimental Journey – provided by the AZ Commemorative Air Force, will circle Kingman before landing for the festivities at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to attend the event, and American Legion Post 14 will provide a free lunch to any WWII veterans at the Kingman Airport Cafe on the day of Major Ferrin’s celebration.

“This will also be a truly unique opportunity to see the complete livery of aircraft types that Major Ferrin flew before flying off to war at 21 years of age in a B-17,” the release noted. They include a Stearman Biplane, Vultee BT-13 and. North American T-6, event organizers wrote in a news release.

