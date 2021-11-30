OFFERS
All-American Cheerleader/Dancer

Lee Williams High School junior Brooke Sahawneh was selected as an All-American Cheerleader/Dancer. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 3:35 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, November 30, 2021 4:54 PM

Lee Williams High School junior Brooke Sahawneh was selected as an All-American Cheerleader/Dancer by the Universal Cheerleaders Association and performed at the All-Captain Varsity Spirit Spectacular event at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida Nov. 17-22. Sahawneh did not fundraise for the event but still received monetary donations from friends, family and the community which she donated to a local animal shelter.

