Economic development board discusses events and the group’s role

KINGMAN – The Kingman 66 Fest and the Route 66 Street Drags had a positive impact on the community, said Josh Noble, the city’s tourism services manager.

There were “spikes” in hotel occupancy and revenue from the events, he said. Exact numbers in room occupancy and foot traffic from the events are not yet available, but are expected to be substantial.

Noble also said there has been an increase in foot traffic at the Powerhouse Visitor Center. In October, he said there was a 27% increase in traffic and 6,300 visitors versus 5,000 compared to last year. Compared to pre-pandemic levels, they had nearly 28,000 people come into the visitor center in October of 2019.

For bus and group tour traffic, there was a 365% increase from July through September compared to last year. Also in October, there was a 200% increase in buses compared to the previous year, Noble said. There were 45 buses that stopped in October versus 15 buses in 2020.

With international travelers now having an easier time coming to the U.S., Noble said he expects the number of tourists to continue to rise.



Hotel occupancy is also at 73%, which is a 3% decrease from 2020. Noble said the dip is due to softball tournaments that took place last year and boosted hotel levels. For revenue per available room there was an increase in October of an average of $63.99, a 14% increase compared to 2020.

At the Tuesday, Nov. 23 meeting of the city’s economic development advisory commission, chairwoman Debra Sixta asked why the commission wasn’t more involved with Kingman 66 Fest. Sixta claimed that the commission was not notified of the event until the planning was finished.

Sixta also wondered why the commission wasn’t more involved with the Electric Vehicle Museum, specifically with the purchase of the building that will hold the museum. Gary Kellogg, economic development director, said that the offer for the building moved fast after two years of looking and because the funding for the building came from the government and had to be used for tourism-related items.

“I thought that’s what we did, we advise,” Sixta said. “If nothing comes to us, then how do we advise?”

Sixta said they haven’t been able to recommend policy to council because she and commission members have not been advised about events and topics. She said as a citizen committee, they deserve to have a voice in matters pertaining to the economic development of the city.

“We’re supposed to be a part of it, but we’re not a part of it,” Sixta said. “We’re somebody that gets reported to when it’s already done.”

Kellogg responded that over the last several years the city has gained the professional staff in place to do the work that the commission may have done in the past. However, Kellogg wants to ensure that commission members have a voice and an impact in the community by setting up a meeting to discuss the plan.

However, Sixta says meetings to discuss their roles have already been held and she claims the commission continues to deal with the same issues.

“I’m on this commission to be effective, and I feel that my voice has something to say and my point of view needs to be heard or I don’t understand what I’m doing or not doing,” Sixta said. “I mean, this is an action commission, this is something that is done, but I don’t feel like we do anything.”

Kellogg said for the next commission meeting he will have “clear guidelines” about the roles of the commission and for the economic development team.