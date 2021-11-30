Lady Vols start season with 59-7 win over Cactus Cobras

KINGMAN – The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School secured an overwhelming victory over Cactus High School of Glendale on Monday, Nov. 29, notching 59 points while only allowing seven.

Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave complimented the performance of his defense, which he said played “really well.”

The Lady Vols forced 44 turnovers Monday night, 30 of which were steals. Lee Williams also outrebounded the Cobras 42-21.

Arave said those efforts resulted in a lot of layups for his squad.

But Arave said both teams were rusty for the 1-0 Lady Vols’ first game of the season. While an impressive night on the boards resulted in no shortage of layups, Arave said his squad still missed “a lot of easy layups after we got a steal.” Lee Williams also failed to make a three-point shot in nine attempts.

“I think we need to improve on the three-point line, and we missed a lot of easy layups that we can’t afford to miss against good teams,” Arave said.

Junior Rebecca Arave notched 21 points, nine steals and seven rebounds, while junior Brooke Hunter secured 16 points, six steals and seven rebounds for the Lady Vols.

“They both played really well,” Arave said.

Lee Williams will take part in the River Valley tournament this weekend, with the squad’s first matchup set against Needles at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and the second versus Odyssey at 5 p.m.

“What we’re really going to do to prepare is work on shooting and continuing to work on our pressing, tough defense,” Arave said.