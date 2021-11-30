OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Dec. 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Lady Vols start season with 59-7 win over Cactus Cobras

The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team opened its season with an easy 59-7 win over visiting Cactus High School on Monday, Nov. 29. (Adobe image)

The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team opened its season with an easy 59-7 win over visiting Cactus High School on Monday, Nov. 29. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 3:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Lady Volunteers of Lee Williams High School secured an overwhelming victory over Cactus High School of Glendale on Monday, Nov. 29, notching 59 points while only allowing seven.

Lee Williams head coach Jerry Arave complimented the performance of his defense, which he said played “really well.”

The Lady Vols forced 44 turnovers Monday night, 30 of which were steals. Lee Williams also outrebounded the Cobras 42-21.

Arave said those efforts resulted in a lot of layups for his squad.

But Arave said both teams were rusty for the 1-0 Lady Vols’ first game of the season. While an impressive night on the boards resulted in no shortage of layups, Arave said his squad still missed “a lot of easy layups after we got a steal.” Lee Williams also failed to make a three-point shot in nine attempts.

“I think we need to improve on the three-point line, and we missed a lot of easy layups that we can’t afford to miss against good teams,” Arave said.

Junior Rebecca Arave notched 21 points, nine steals and seven rebounds, while junior Brooke Hunter secured 16 points, six steals and seven rebounds for the Lady Vols.

“They both played really well,” Arave said.

Lee Williams will take part in the River Valley tournament this weekend, with the squad’s first matchup set against Needles at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 and the second versus Odyssey at 5 p.m.

“What we’re really going to do to prepare is work on shooting and continuing to work on our pressing, tough defense,” Arave said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State