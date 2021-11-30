Obituary | Gary Russell Dykman (Old Man D)

Gary Russell Dykman (Old Man D) passed away on Nov. 11, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born in Platte Ville, Wisconsin in 1947. He attended high school in Bagdad, Arizona, where he earned the nickname “The Sultan” as an outstanding high school athlete and fell in love with his future wife, Carol. He graduated from ASU and moved to Kingman in 1970 where he planted his flag for the lion’s share of his life.

Gary was father to four children, grandfather to eight and husband to Carol. Gary’s accomplishments were many: outstanding husband and father, teacher, coach, entrepreneur, MCC and KRMC boards, chairman of the Parks and Recreation, citizen of the year, hole-in-one guru (13), cunning linguist and giant of a human being.

Gary had a tremendous community influence and his legacy impacted generations but leaves a void with his passing. To his countless friends and family, he wanted to remind you all, “We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time.”

Gary was preceded in death by his son, Brett, and survived by his wife Carol; daughters Tiffany and Bridget; and son Kirk.

There will be a celebration of life at his Gilbert home on Dec. 4, 2021 between 1-5 p.m. If you would like to attend, please reach out to the family for directions. It won’t be fancy because that wasn’t his style.