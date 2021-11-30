OFFERS
Obituary | Robert (Bobby) James Asbury

Mary Asbury & Robert James Asbury

Originally Published: November 30, 2021 12:45 p.m.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our brother, Robert (Bobby) James Asbury, who passed at his home on Nov. 21, 2021. Bobby was born in Kingman on Feb. 4, 1961, to parents Robert Ralph Asbury and Mary Gloria (Serrano) Asbury.

While growing up Bobby loved to read encyclopedias and books, and gain as much knowledge as possible about other cultures and their beliefs. He loved catching reptiles and once had a pet tarantula. He was an animal lover and above all loved his beloved companions Venus, Faith, Apollo, Bebe, Pantz and Siddhartha. He was extremely intelligent and well versed in many subjects. Bobby had many talents, which included sewing, painting, and speaking Spanish and German fluently. He won many ribbons for his paintings and beautiful hand sewn quilts he created. Bobby had a great sense of humor and loved to make others laugh. He was very kind hearted and a gentle soul, who we will miss.

Bobby was survived by his sister Debra (Asbury) Hafley, of Colorado and Jessica Asbury, of Kingman, Arizona; niece, Tyfani (Hafley) Ndoye, Djibril Ndoye; children, Valentyna Ndoye and Falilou Ndoye of Ft. Worth, Texas; also niece Sarah (Hafley) Mendoza, Adrian Mendoza; and sons Joaquin and Julian Mendoza, Garland Texas, and Autumn Hafley and Cesar Zubia; children Major Hafley and Anya Hafley Zubia of Garland Texas; great niece Izabella Hafley Riedel, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Asbury (who passed on Oct. 21, 2020); father, Robert Asbury; Papa Lewis Simpson; and Nana Lucy Serrano, and his only nephew, Ty Jonathan (T.j.) Hafley II.

We would like to thank those who have loved and cared for Robert, most especially, Robert’s best friend Bebe and her spouse Mel, who have always been there for him no matter what. May God bless you and yours.

We will miss Bobby tremendously and we are grateful that he is no longer in pain. We love you, Bobby. Rest In Peace our dear brother, Rest In Peace.

A memorial will be held for both Robert and Mary on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints located at 610 Eastern St., Kingman, Arizona.

We are truly grateful for all the kind words and especially the prayers, God bless.

State