Rants and Raves | Dec. 1, 2021

Kingman man takes large, male mountain lion – This story has no place in a newspaper. The so-called sportsman shot this beautiful animal that was chased into a tree by dogs. This cat did not belong to the killer.

Kingman man takes large, male mountain lion – Large lion; nice lion. Congratulations.

DiSanto to take another shot at Gosar for District 4 – I’ll be voting for Paul Gosar for as long as he continues his unstinting efforts to defend our Constitution. He’s one of the few members of Congress who does.

DiSanto to take another shot at Gosar for District 4 – Mr. Gosar is doing a fine job for us. We don’t need anymore progressives in power to dismantle and keep destroying our republic. This country is in dire need of more leadership in the form of Mr. Gosar.

Luis Vega’s geology columns – I’m a huge fan of Luis Vega’s geology columns. So informative and interesting. I’d love to see more columns like this.

Protesters oppose Kingman Regional Medical Center vaccine mandate – Really? Less than 10 people? So why is this a news story? (Editor’s note: Because only 10 people showed up.)

Drug bust on I-40 – Are you kidding me, ‘eh? If this had been a trucker from south of the border instead of from Canada he’d still be sitting in Mohave County jail.

Linda Athens Community View: Beware Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Bill – Common sense view. Thank you, Linda Athens!

Back the Build Back Better Bill – Yes! This bill will raise many American families out of poverty as it improves our infrastructure, and furthers the task of fighting climate change. Those speaking against it are misleading the public for their own political/ideological ambitions. Bravo BBB!

Downwinders bIll advances – I remember watching the nuclear clouds roll over our junior high on Spring Street. We were allowed outside for a better look; later 12 close friends and some parents here died of cancer. Mom and I had it but survived.

Another 16, 13, 10, 15 dead. One-hundred, 200, 300 infected. It goes on and on. When will people realize the truth that the vaccines protect and are safe and effective. How many more will die needlessly?