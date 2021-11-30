Supporting wildlife conservation with sportsmen dollars: ‘It’s what we do!’

Have you heard about the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s latest program (see story below) to raise money for the agency by offering sportsmen the opportunity to draw a special elk, mule deer or whitetail tag? I wonder how many local sportsmen will be participating in this latest fundraising effort?

It’s no secret that sportsmen are always looking for an opportunity to go hunting, and are willing to support the agency and wildlife by putting in their hard-earned dollars into various fundraisers and drawings, and in Arizona there are many.

Lest you think that this latest fundraiser is the only way the department raises money – besides the sales of hunting and fishing licenses, tags and stamps – think again.

There are a number of programs where sportsmen, for a fee can apply for special drawing tags or be part of specially designated programs that raise money for wildlife conservation in Arizona.

Here are a few.

There is the annual Super Drawing where big game tags for all 10 of Arizona’s big game species are drawingd off. For $25 a ticket, sportsmen have a chance to draw one of those special tags. In 2021 that drawing raised over $765,000. Kingman resident J.C. Amberlyn won the javelina drawing tag a few years ago and I was able to assist her when she took a javelina in Unit 16A on the Cane Springs ranch.

And there are live auctions that are conducted for the department by various conservation agencies in Arizona that raise money for special big game tags that are sold. These tags are sold to high–roller sportsmen who have a lot of money. The 2021-22 auction desert bighorn sheep tag sold for a whopping $315,000 while the auction’s Rocky Mountain sheep tag sold for $210,000.

One of the 2021-22 Arizona elk tags sold for $215,000 while another sold for $239,000.

And there is more. A lot more because conserving wildlife is expensive!

The Arizona mule deer tag sold for $300,000 while another sold for $315,000.

One of the Coues whitetail tags sold for $50,000, while another sold for $46,500.

Auction antelope tags for 2021-22 sold for $80,000 for the first tag and $40,000 for the second tag.

This Super Drawing program has raised over $7 million dollars since its inception 15 years ago.

Sportsmen could also buy tickets for $25 for a special New Mexico elk hunt, an Alaskan “Dream Hunt” along with a special Swarovski Optics package That drawing alone last year raised over $230,000.

There was a fundraiser program that closed Nov. 30 called “Jaws and Paws” where sportsmen could purchase tickets for $25 and the winner will get three Arizona big game tags: black bear, mountain lion and javelina.

Other fundraiser programs that the department has available to sportsmen include what is called the Wildlife Hero and Wildlife Champion programs. For $35 or $100 annually, you will have membership in a program that raises money for wildlife conservation.

Add in the special wildlife license plate program by the Arizona Sportsmen For Wildlife Conservation that has been available since 2012 and has raised $889.687 and you see there is a lot of money raised for wildlife conservation by sportsmen.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. Sportsmen are the original conservationists and they always step up when it comes to taking care of arguably the state’s most precious natural resource – our wildlife.

Anti-hunters constantly complain about what we as hunters do, but without sportsmen paying the bill for all of wildlife in Arizona – even the non-hunted species – there would be far fewer species and numbers of wildlife on the Arizona landscape.

Antis complain but do little to nothing to support wildlife. Sportsmen, on the other hand, put their money out there.

Next time you are looking at wildlife, be it an elk in the forest or a robin in a meadow, thank a hunter, for it’s their efforts that are making that possible.

Arizona Game and Fish Department offers a chance to draw special hunting tags

PHOENIX – The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is offering new hunting opportunities that will provide all hunters with a chance to draw an additional elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer permit-tag, while generating revenue to support wildlife conservation across the state.

The initial draw for these unique and special hunts opened Monday, Nov. 29 and will close at 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Friday, Dec. 3. Check back on AZGFD’s website (www.azgfd.gov) and social media channels for a link to apply.

Applicants who are drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag will be contacted by the department during the week of Dec. 6, at which time payment will be required before the permit-tag can be mailed, AZGFD wrote in a news release. It is the responsibility of each applicant to provide accurate contact information to avoid missing an opportunity to receive the permit-tag for which they were drawn.



These opportunities should not be confused with the annual draws that are conducted by the department in February, June and October. A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits.





The goal is to generate revenue in order to maintain current operations, and limit or eliminate the need to increase license and hunt permit-tag fees.





The issuance of a specific number of limited-entry permit-tags will not adversely affect management objectives for a species or area, the news release noted. These hunts will not impact the number of permit-tags made available for the annual draws. The related harvest will have an insignificant impact on wildlife populations, according to AZGFD.

– A valid Arizona hunting, or combination hunt and fish license, is not needed at the time of application; but it is required if a customer has been drawn for a limited-entry permit-tag.

Applicants can select up to six limited-entry permit-tag hunts on one application. Multiple applications will not be accepted.



At the time of application, a customer shall submit the required application fee – $13 for Arizona residents and $15 for nonresidents – for each selected hunt number.

Each customer must apply individually. Applicants cannot apply as a group, unlike the annual draws.

If a customer enters inaccurate information during the application process, or attempts to enter the draw for a hunt more than once, all applications will be deemed invalid.

A total of six limited-entry permit-tags – two for each of the three species – were recommended for the draw.

– Elk (any elk): Dec. 20, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 1 and 27.

– Elk (any elk): Dec. 20, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 9 and 10.

– Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 20, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 10, 17A, 17B, 19A, 19B and 20A.

Mule deer (antlered): Dec. 20, 2021 to Feb. 15, 2022. Open areas: Game management units 39, 40A, 40B, 41, 42, 43A, 43B, 44A, 44B, 45A, 45B and 45C.

– White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022. Open areas: 29, 30A, 30B, 31, 32, 33, 34A, 34B, 35A, 35B, 36A, 36B and 36C.

– White-tailed deer (antlered): Jan. 1 to Feb. 28, 2022. Open areas: 21, 22, 23, 24A and 24B.