Prep football: Kingman Academy falls 42-7 to Camp Verde

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy of Learning High School football team wasn’t able to mount a winning streak.

A week after scoring their first win of the season 54-14 over Madison Highland, the Tigers dropped a 42-7 decision to the Camp Verde Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Southside Park in Kingman. No statistics were available.

Kingman Academy fell to 1-5 on the season under head coach Bill McCord with the loss. Camp Verde improved to 5-1.

The Tigers play three of their final four games on the road, starting Friday, Oct. 8 when they visit Glendale Prep (1-4) for a 7 p.m. kickoff.