Kingman issues 23 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 24:

– Selim Osorio: Golden Valley; new electrical pole and panel 100 amp.

– Eric Flores: Kingman; demo of manufactured home.

– Seabee Electric: Kingman; new 50 amp panel for spa and pergola.

– Shoreline Plumbing: 3127 E. Lake Drive, Lake Havasu City; relocate gas meter.

– Fridie Dickerson: 4758 N. Kelli Lane, Kingman; panel upgrade to 200 amp.

– Jim Baldwin Roofing: 4870 E. Tule Drive, Topock; reroof.

– Ambient Edge: Fort Mohave; gas line.

– Blue Marlin Electric: Kingman; replace 100 amp panel.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 30:

– TR Orr: 4155 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $5,672.

– Harms Construction: 418 W. Beale St., Kingman; remodel; zero dollars.

– Ken Winchell: 2415 Louise Ave., Kingman; zero dollars.

– Thomas Davidson: 2627 Ricca Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $530.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 4254 Rafter B. Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 2112 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 1999 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Titan Solar Power: 890 Gordon Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 3438 Amanda Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– Angle Solar: 4352 Gemstone Ave., Kingman; electric; $128.

– SW Electrical Contractors: 3771 Prairie View Drive, Kingman; electric; $128.

– R Group Enterprises: 3038 Mallory Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,909.

– R Group Enterprises: 3549 Ado Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,457.

– R Group Enterprises: 3559 Ado Way, Kingman; new SFR; $4,405.

– R Group Enterprises: 3662 Richie Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,264.

– R Group Enterprises: 3668 Richie Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,264.

– GSH Construction: 3782 N. Melody St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,917.

– R Group Enterprises: 3546 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

– R Group Enterprises: 3560 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

– K Squared: 3341 N. Diamond St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,041.

– K Squared: 2316 Harrod Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,145.

– K Squared: 3255 N. Lomalai St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,256.

– R Group Enterprises: 3556 N. Skylark Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,367.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 30:

– Assiduous Detailing: 1295 E. Suffock Ave., Kingman; auto body and repair shop.

– Happy Haircutters: 3356 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; beauty shop.

– Black Label Roofing: 10237 Empire Road, Mohave Valley; construction.

– Discreet Electrical Services: 3345 E. Josiah Drive, Golden Valley; construction.

– Atlas Fire Company: 7615 N. 75th Ave., Ste. 101; Glendale; construction.

– Pat Bern Construction: 2657 N. Kiowa Blvd., Lake Havasu City; construction.

– Cloud Slingers: 4230 Dunlap Ave., Kingman; retail trade.