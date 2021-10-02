OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Oct. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Monsoon: Plenty of rain in Southwest

The U.S. Southwest experienced plentiful rain during the 2021 monsoon season. (Miner file photo)

The U.S. Southwest experienced plentiful rain during the 2021 monsoon season. (Miner file photo)

FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press
Originally Published: October 2, 2021 6:24 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF – Cities across the U.S. Southwest hit impressive rainfall totals this summer, bringing much-needed – but temporary – relief to a region that has been mired in drought.

The winter, however, could be disappointing, with an expected weather pattern that typically means less snowpack that rivers and streams rely on, weather experts said.

The annual rainy period known simply as “the monsoon” ended Thursday with widespread precipitation across New Mexico and Arizona, including snow in higher elevations. The seasonal weather pattern starts in mid-June and brings high hopes for rain but doesn't always deliver.

This year, it did but not equitably.

Payson, about an hour and a half drive north of Phoenix, had more than twice its normal rainfall, logging it's wettest monsoon on record with nearly 15 inches. Farther east, Show Low's rain also hit a record 12.5 inches. In the desert of southern Arizona, Tucson recorded its third-wettest monsoon, with 12.7 inches.

Phoenix had the second-most days of measurable rain during the monsoon, with 23, one day short of the record of 24 days set in 1896. But the city was nowhere near the top in overall rainfall.

Many areas had above-normal precipitation, including Flagstaff, Prescott and Canyon de Chelly near Chinle on the Navajo Nation. The rainfall was more remarkable following two consecutive dry monsoons.

“It just kept going,” said Mike Crimmins, a climatologist at the University of Arizona. “It was pretty epic, especially for the lower desert areas of Arizona from Tucson to Phoenix and out towards Yuma.”

New Mexico saw wide variability in this year's monsoon.

Albuquerque was still below average for the calendar year by about 2 inches, said Todd Shoemake at the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. After dismal rain in August, the last gasps of the monsoon provided a big boost and put September closer to average, he said.

“Going back to that spotty nature of the monsoon, it's kind of hit and miss,” Shoemake said. “And we had a lot of misses there in August.”

Roswell in the southeastern part of the state had a huge rainfall deficit in the early part of the year, he said, but ended the monsoon with more than 15 inches – well above normal.

The Four Corners area where Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Arizona meet didn't fare nearly as well. It had below-average rainfall in general and remains in severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Despite the rainfall, the Southwest is still trending toward hotter, drier weather because of climate change. Wide swings in weather also are possible.

“I don't think this kind of summer is necessarily off the table in the future,” Crimmins said. “It could be this kind of summer is more frequent or maybe less frequent or maybe we just have to wait another 50 years to see something similar.”

A dry winter could be in store for the Southwest. A weather pattern known as La Niña is setting up, which typically means less moisture.

“Our short-term drought relief may be short-lived,” Crimmins said.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State