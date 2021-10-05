‘Cannoli Together:’ 3 short plays on ‘why we love’ to open in Kingman

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater will present three short plays on why we love on Oct. 8-9.

“Our directors bring to life three dramatic stories about the real experience of relationships,” the theater wrote in a news release.

The plays are “Sure Thing” by David Ives, directed by Alyx Louise; “The Wedding Story” by Julianne Homokay, directed by Dominic Derasse; and “A Mellanzana on Tony’s Roof” by Joseph Zeccola, directed by Terrance Banks. The plays are coordinated by head director, Christal Hartley.

There will be four performances – Oct. 7-8 at Black Bridge Brewery on the back-patio area at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 9 in the black box theater at Kingman High School at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The plays are a fundraiser for the Beale Street Theater renovation project. Tickets are by donation at the door. Visit bealestreettheater.com for more information.